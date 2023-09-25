Brokers Offer Predictions for Align Technology, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Align Technology in a report issued on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.33.

ALGN stock opened at $298.56 on Monday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 49.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,798,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 103.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 71.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

