Brookstone Capital Management Sells 209 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Argus lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $126.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.84. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -744.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $125.23 and a 12-month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.