BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Head to Head Contrast

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

BTCS has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTCS and Akerna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.31 million 10.16 -$15.89 million ($0.35) -2.66 Akerna $13.65 million 0.13 -$79.06 million ($7.37) -0.03

Profitability

BTCS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akerna. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akerna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares BTCS and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% Akerna -251.68% -475.50% -71.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BTCS and Akerna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 0 0 N/A Akerna 0 1 0 0 2.00

Akerna has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 352.49%. Given Akerna’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than BTCS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform. In addition, the company operates Solo, a seed-to-sale tagging and tracking software platform, and Trellis, a cultivation and compliance software platform. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

