Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $91,288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 774,515 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $64,912,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,310,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,042,000 after purchasing an additional 724,481 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.7 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $121.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.