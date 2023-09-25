Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE BURL opened at $136.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 562.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 93,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after buying an additional 79,362 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $16,790,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

