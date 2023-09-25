BWS Financial Comments on Ecovyst Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ecovyst in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 20th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ecovyst’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Ecovyst’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.52 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ECVT

Ecovyst Trading Down 0.9 %

Ecovyst stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Ecovyst

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 212.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 84,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 21.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ecovyst by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kurt Bitting purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,521.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

(Get Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.