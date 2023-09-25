Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 4,038 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 42.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $54,391,133,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $145.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

