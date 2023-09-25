Cambridge Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $130.25 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $139.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,175,801. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

