Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 59,342 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 269.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,342 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $80.96 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

