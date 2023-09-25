Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $622,480,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,221,000 after buying an additional 4,228,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,795,000 after buying an additional 2,874,114 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

Kroger Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE KR opened at $45.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

