Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank boosted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ONEOK by 211.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 0.3 %

OKE opened at $66.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.