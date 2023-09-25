Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $167,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $167,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,212 shares of company stock worth $26,086,688 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $180.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $198.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

