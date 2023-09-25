Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,759 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,860,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 581,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after buying an additional 335,665 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

