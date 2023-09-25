Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $192.61 on Monday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $233.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.