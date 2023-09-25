Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 263.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.37. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

