Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 313,258 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 911.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,258 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSIG. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

FSIG stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $18.98.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.