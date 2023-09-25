Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,390 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,533.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

