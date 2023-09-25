Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $343,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 799.7% in the first quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR opened at $111.35 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $91.37 and a one year high of $125.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

