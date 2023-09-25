Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,987,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 227,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,005,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $49.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

