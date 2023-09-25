Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,464 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. KBC Group NV increased its position in Paycom Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 108,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $257.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.91 and a 52 week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.