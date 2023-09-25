Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $12.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 551.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 222,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 188,073 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 46,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.