Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.31.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Securities raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica
Celestica Stock Performance
NYSE CLS opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Celestica has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.15.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
