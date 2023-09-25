Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Securities raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLS opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Celestica has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.15.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

