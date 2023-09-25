ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Fox Advisors downgraded ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHPT

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $513,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 883,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $513,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 883,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $25,143.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,530,266 shares of company stock worth $26,677,695 over the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $5.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.