Chatham Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after buying an additional 2,680,850 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,084,883,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after buying an additional 6,580,247 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $114.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.74.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

