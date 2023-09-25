Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $751,200 and have sold 6,957 shares valued at $334,258. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after buying an additional 1,313,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,915,000 after purchasing an additional 527,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

