Comparing Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) & Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY)

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alstom and Clean Energy Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Alstom alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alstom $17.19 billion 0.54 -$137.46 million N/A N/A Clean Energy Technologies $7.84 million 9.50 $150,000.00 N/A N/A

Clean Energy Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alstom.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alstom N/A N/A N/A Clean Energy Technologies -15.63% -35.56% -12.58%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Alstom and Clean Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alstom and Clean Energy Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alstom 0 3 0 0 2.00 Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Alstom has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Alstom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alstom beats Clean Energy Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alstom

(Get Free Report)

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling. It also provides APM, monorail, tram, metro, and main line systems; and tracklaying and track solutions, catenary free and ground feeding solutions, electrification solutions, and electromechanical equipment., as well as cybersecurity solutions. In addition, the company provides maintenance, modernization, parts and repair, and support services. Further, it offers various components, including bogies, motors and generators, switchgears, auxiliary converters, traction transformers, brake friction, components propulsion, train control and information systems, hydrogen and battery solutions, and dispen dampers. The company was founded in 1928 and is based in Saint-Ouen, France.

About Clean Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.