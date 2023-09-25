Comparing ASP Isotopes (ASPI) and Its Peers

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ASP Isotopes to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ASP Isotopes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes N/A -116.87% -90.49% ASP Isotopes Competitors -21.17% 0.85% -7.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A ASP Isotopes Competitors 31 331 310 6 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ASP Isotopes and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 18.86%. Given ASP Isotopes’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASP Isotopes has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASP Isotopes and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes N/A -$4.95 million -2.43 ASP Isotopes Competitors $1.24 billion $32.20 million 12.80

ASP Isotopes’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes. ASP Isotopes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ASP Isotopes peers beat ASP Isotopes on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.