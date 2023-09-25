Comparing BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) and Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) and Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Sotera Health shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Sotera Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -13,728.83% -120.47% -114.48% Sotera Health -27.48% 48.61% 6.80%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 61.44, suggesting that its share price is 6,044% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotera Health has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BioRestorative Therapies and Sotera Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sotera Health 0 3 4 0 2.57

Sotera Health has a consensus target price of $17.86, indicating a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Sotera Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than BioRestorative Therapies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Sotera Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $128,500.00 59.94 -$18.50 million N/A N/A Sotera Health $1.00 billion 4.33 -$233.57 million ($0.96) -16.02

BioRestorative Therapies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sotera Health.

Summary

Sotera Health beats BioRestorative Therapies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services. The company serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

