Comparing Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Free Report) and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Necessity Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Necessity Retail REIT pays out -69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Necessity Retail REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Necessity Retail REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Necessity Retail REIT $454.86 million 2.25 -$82.51 million ($1.22) -6.24 First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A $1.69 10.47

Profitability

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Necessity Retail REIT. Necessity Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Necessity Retail REIT -30.43% -8.87% -3.07% First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey 0 0 0 0 N/A

Necessity Retail REIT presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.12%. Given Necessity Retail REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Necessity Retail REIT is more favorable than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

