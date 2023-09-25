Comparing Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) & INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and INVO Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $139.86 million 1.56 $4.84 million $0.01 518.00 INVO Bioscience $820,000.00 2.78 -$10.89 million ($15.86) -0.06

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience. INVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical 0.16% 0.35% 0.17% INVO Bioscience -858.88% -7,630.09% -203.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quipt Home Medical and INVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.05%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats INVO Bioscience on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

