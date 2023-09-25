Comparing S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. S&T Bancorp pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and MetroCity Bankshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp $399.01 million 2.53 $135.52 million $3.89 6.78 MetroCity Bankshares $166.42 million 2.93 $62.60 million $2.31 8.36

This table compares S&T Bancorp and MetroCity Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. S&T Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MetroCity Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for S&T Bancorp and MetroCity Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 MetroCity Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.30%. MetroCity Bankshares has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.66%. Given S&T Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe S&T Bancorp is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares S&T Bancorp and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp 31.68% 12.71% 1.66% MetroCity Bankshares 30.46% 16.54% 1.72%

Summary

S&T Bancorp beats MetroCity Bankshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers; and acts as a reinsurer of credit life, accident, and health insurance policies. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans. In addition, it offers online banking services, which include access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions, such as remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; and automated teller machines and telephone banking services. Further, it provides debit cards for checking customers, direct deposits, and cashier's checks; treasury management services, including wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payments services; and cash management deposit products, such as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Doraville, Georgia.

