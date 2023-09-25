Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 60,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 123,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.2% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Citigroup lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.21.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $145.73 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $423.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

