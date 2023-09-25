Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.12.

Hess Stock Performance

HES stock opened at $150.12 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $165.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

