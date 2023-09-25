Contrasting AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) & SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and SQZ Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $168,000.00 166.78 -$19.44 million ($0.40) -1.44 SQZ Biotechnologies $18.16 million 0.71 -$79.46 million ($2.61) -0.17

AIM ImmunoTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SQZ Biotechnologies. AIM ImmunoTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SQZ Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.8% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and SQZ Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -11,514.29% -53.92% -49.02% SQZ Biotechnologies -369.96% -119.83% -59.90%

Risk and Volatility

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AIM ImmunoTech and SQZ Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A SQZ Biotechnologies 1 1 2 0 2.25

SQZ Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82,434.61%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Summary

SQZ Biotechnologies beats AIM ImmunoTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

(Get Free Report)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat human papilloma viruses, and genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with Amarex Clinical Research LLC; Pharmaceutics International Inc.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. The Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.