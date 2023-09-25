Contrasting BTCS (BTCS) & Its Peers

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) is one of 90 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BTCS to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% BTCS Competitors -126.78% -35.82% -11.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTCS and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.31 million -$15.89 million -2.66 BTCS Competitors $3.07 billion $403.98 million 6.92

Analyst Ratings

BTCS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations for BTCS and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS Competitors 332 1384 2024 69 2.48

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 38.06%. Given BTCS’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

BTCS has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS’s peers have a beta of 5.92, indicating that their average share price is 492% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BTCS pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. BTCS pays out -14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 44.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. BTCS is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BTCS peers beat BTCS on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

