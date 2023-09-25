Contrasting HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) & American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.84, indicating that its share price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -176.18% -44.36% -34.34% American Express 12.99% 29.26% 3.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

14.0% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of American Express shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and American Express’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $106.32 million 2.42 -$236.42 million ($1.81) -1.65 American Express $52.86 billion 2.13 $7.51 billion $9.83 15.57

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HIVE Digital Technologies and American Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Express 5 6 6 0 2.06

HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.11%. American Express has a consensus target price of $173.06, suggesting a potential upside of 13.05%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than American Express.

Summary

American Express beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. The company's products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

