Contrasting NSTS Bancorp (NSTS) & Its Rivals

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NSTS Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

NSTS Bancorp has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.29, indicating that their average share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSTS Bancorp 2.54% 0.25% 0.08% NSTS Bancorp Competitors 14.69% 7.23% 0.76%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NSTS Bancorp Competitors 357 1672 1183 49 2.28

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NSTS Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 113.54%. Given NSTS Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NSTS Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NSTS Bancorp $7.58 million $30,000.00 302.10 NSTS Bancorp Competitors $1.20 billion $265.93 million 19.11

NSTS Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NSTS Bancorp rivals beat NSTS Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

