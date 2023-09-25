Contrasting SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) & Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SITE Centers and Kimco Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $540.81 million 4.89 $168.72 million $0.49 25.78 Kimco Realty $1.73 billion 6.35 $125.98 million $0.61 29.00

SITE Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kimco Realty. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 3 2 0 2.40 Kimco Realty 0 5 5 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SITE Centers and Kimco Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

SITE Centers currently has a consensus price target of $14.42, suggesting a potential upside of 14.15%. Kimco Realty has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.78%. Given Kimco Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Dividends

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. SITE Centers pays out 106.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty pays out 150.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of SITE Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 21.07% 6.07% 2.81% Kimco Realty 23.00% 4.15% 2.26%

Volatility and Risk

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats SITE Centers on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

