Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,910,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $115,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $95,736,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,105,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRBG stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

