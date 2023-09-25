Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLW opened at $31.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. Corning has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,243,000 after acquiring an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,232,000 after acquiring an additional 741,788 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

