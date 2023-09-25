Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.