Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,102,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $416.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

