Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CEQP

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 2.44.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 281.72%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.