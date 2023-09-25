Critical Analysis: Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) vs. Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) and Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Immersion and Evolv Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion 114.74% 23.88% 19.98% Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immersion and Evolv Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion $38.46 million 5.58 $30.66 million $1.29 5.17 Evolv Technologies $55.19 million 13.04 -$86.41 million ($0.97) -4.95

Risk and Volatility

Immersion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immersion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Immersion has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Immersion and Evolv Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Immersion presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.92%. Evolv Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.87, indicating a potential upside of 63.89%. Given Immersion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Immersion is more favorable than Evolv Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Immersion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Immersion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Immersion beats Evolv Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits (SDKs) comprising tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects. In addition, the company offers reference designs and reference technology, engineering and integration services, and software and firmware services. It serves mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; gaming and virtual reality (VR); automotive; and other markets. Immersion Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

