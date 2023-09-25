Critical Analysis: Westrock Coffee (WEST) vs. Its Rivals

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Westrock Coffee to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Westrock Coffee and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westrock Coffee -8.58% -310.68% -3.60% Westrock Coffee Competitors -55.99% -853.84% -19.94%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westrock Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westrock Coffee Competitors 181 1259 1607 35 2.49

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Westrock Coffee and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Westrock Coffee presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.17%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 10.46%. Given Westrock Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee’s peers have a beta of 0.49, meaning that their average share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westrock Coffee and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Westrock Coffee $867.87 million -$55.19 million -6.87 Westrock Coffee Competitors $13.45 billion $1.61 billion 55.53

Westrock Coffee’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Westrock Coffee. Westrock Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Westrock Coffee beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

