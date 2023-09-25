Critical Contrast: ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) versus Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) and Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Flexible Solutions International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes N/A N/A -$4.95 million ($0.37) -2.43 Flexible Solutions International $45.84 million 0.68 $7.02 million $0.45 5.58

Analyst Recommendations

Flexible Solutions International has higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes. ASP Isotopes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flexible Solutions International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ASP Isotopes and Flexible Solutions International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A Flexible Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Flexible Solutions International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes N/A -116.87% -90.49% Flexible Solutions International 12.52% 15.71% 10.71%

Summary

Flexible Solutions International beats ASP Isotopes on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers. The company offers thermal polyaspartates (TPAs) for oilfields to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. It also provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; TPAs for cleaning products to prevents the re-deposition of dirt onto the surfaces; and TPAs as additives for household laundry detergents, consumer care products, and pesticides. In addition, the company offers nitrogen conservation products for agriculture that slow down nitrogen loss from fields. Further, it provides HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Taber, Canada.

