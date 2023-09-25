Critical Review: Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) versus American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB)

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Parker-Hannifin and American Rebel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker-Hannifin 0 4 7 0 2.64 American Rebel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus price target of $436.29, suggesting a potential upside of 12.65%. American Rebel has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5,334.78%. Given American Rebel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Rebel is more favorable than Parker-Hannifin.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Parker-Hannifin has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Rebel has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Parker-Hannifin and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker-Hannifin 10.93% 29.26% 9.25% American Rebel -23.27% -31.40% -21.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Parker-Hannifin and American Rebel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker-Hannifin $19.07 billion 2.61 $2.08 billion $16.00 24.21 American Rebel $8.45 million 0.06 -$7.14 million N/A N/A

Parker-Hannifin has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Parker-Hannifin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of American Rebel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Parker-Hannifin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of American Rebel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Parker-Hannifin beats American Rebel on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural, and military machinery and equipment industries. The Aerospace Systems segment offers products for use in commercial and military airframe and engine programs, such as control actuation systems and components, engine build-up ducting, engine exhaust nozzles and assemblies, engine systems and components, fluid conveyance systems and components, fuel systems and components, fuel tank inerting systems, hydraulic systems and components, lubrication components, avionics, sensors, pneumatic control components, thermal management products, fire detection and suppression systems and components, and wheels and brakes, as well as fluid metering, delivery, and atomization devices. This segment markets its products directly to OEMs and end users. The company markets its products through direct-sales employees, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Parker-Hannifin Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

