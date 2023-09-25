CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) vs. Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Head-To-Head Review

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. CubeSmart pays out 114.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties pays out 129.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 0 5 4 0 2.44 Cousins Properties 2 1 6 0 2.44

CubeSmart currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.32%. Cousins Properties has a consensus price target of $25.70, indicating a potential upside of 23.97%. Given Cousins Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CubeSmart and Cousins Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $1.01 billion 8.63 $291.26 million $1.72 22.52 Cousins Properties $762.29 million 4.13 $166.79 million $0.99 20.94

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Cousins Properties. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of CubeSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 37.53% 13.80% 6.20% Cousins Properties 18.77% 3.23% 1.98%

Summary

CubeSmart beats Cousins Properties on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

