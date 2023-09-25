Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after acquiring an additional 945,516 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 5.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,094,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,848,000 after acquiring an additional 324,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 965,045 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 25,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $2,520,081.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,381,438.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 25,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $2,520,081.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,381,438.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $781,278.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 184,841 shares in the company, valued at $18,485,948.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,196,900 shares of company stock worth $114,516,907. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Datadog Stock Up 0.4 %

DDOG opened at $88.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,517.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

