DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Financial Comparison

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and DATATRAK International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $743.94 million 0.40 -$73.14 million ($0.54) -4.54 DATATRAK International $5.93 million 0.07 -$890,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

DATATRAK International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8.

8X8 has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -8.44% -41.65% -4.70% DATATRAK International -15.00% -89.32% -15.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 8X8 and DATATRAK International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 6 2 0 2.11 DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

8X8 currently has a consensus target price of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 109.30%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Summary

8X8 beats DATATRAK International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

